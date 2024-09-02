cdn mobile

PFF to hold PH U16 national team try outs in Cebu this Saturday

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | September 02,2024 - 09:20 PM

PFF to hold PH U16 national team try outs in Cebu this Saturday

CVFA’s U19 team during the PFF U19 National Championships. | PFF photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) will be hosting one of the try-out venues for the Philippine team’s U16 squad on September 7, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

CRFA will collaborate with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) in the try-outs that will select deserving young Cebuano footballers who will don the Philippines’ try-colors in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U17 Asian Cup next year.

The AFC U17 Asian Cup will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2025. Besides that, there will be another crucial tournament for the Philippines, the AFC’s Group B qualifiers from October 19-27 in Cambodia.

ALSO READ:

CVFA elects officers ahead of rebranding to CRFA

Cebu and Bohol to establish independent regional football associations

CVFA-DBTC reigns supreme in PFF U19 Boys C’ships

The Philippines will compete against Macau, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Afghanistan in Group B.

Saturday’s try-outs is expected to draw over a hundred hopefuls considering Cebu is a hotbed when it comes to football.

In addition, the PFF will likely end up selecting more than one players from Cebu since the latter is home to the PFF U19 national champions, the CVFA-Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) and the Philippines Football League’s (PFL) second best club, the Dynamic Herb-Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants.

The try-outs will only be exclusive to players born on or after January 1, 2008.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA), PFF
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.