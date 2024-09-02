PFF to hold PH U16 national team try outs in Cebu this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) will be hosting one of the try-out venues for the Philippine team’s U16 squad on September 7, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex, here.

CRFA will collaborate with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) in the try-outs that will select deserving young Cebuano footballers who will don the Philippines’ try-colors in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U17 Asian Cup next year.

The AFC U17 Asian Cup will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2025. Besides that, there will be another crucial tournament for the Philippines, the AFC’s Group B qualifiers from October 19-27 in Cambodia.

The Philippines will compete against Macau, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Afghanistan in Group B.

Saturday’s try-outs is expected to draw over a hundred hopefuls considering Cebu is a hotbed when it comes to football.

In addition, the PFF will likely end up selecting more than one players from Cebu since the latter is home to the PFF U19 national champions, the CVFA-Don Bosco Technology Center (DBTC) and the Philippines Football League’s (PFL) second best club, the Dynamic Herb-Cebu Football Club Gentle Giants.

The try-outs will only be exclusive to players born on or after January 1, 2008.

