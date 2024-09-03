Cebu City killing: Man shot dead while sleeping on e-bike

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | September 03,2024 - 07:23 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man in his early twenties was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while he was sleeping on an e-bike parked along the street in Barangay Pahina Central in Cebu City on early Tuesday morning, September 3.

The victim was identified as Johnrey Belarmino, a resident of the barangay.

At past 4:00 a.m, residents reportedly heard gunshots being fired in the area. When they went out to check where the sounds came from, they discovered Belarmino’s body beside an e-bike.

He suffered gunshot wounds on his face and arm. According to police, he was dead by the time responding officers arrived at the scene.

Operatives recovered spent shells of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Police Major Philip John Libres, chief of Carbon Police Station, told CDN Digital that they received information that the victim was with a child around 14-15 years old at the time of the incident.

The unidentified child, however, was nowhere to be seen on Tuesday morning.

Libres stated that they were working to identify and locate the child as part of their ongoing investigation.

He also said that the victim had previous records at the police station and a pending warrant for his arrest for a frustrated murder case.

As of this writing, Libres said that they were backtracking Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the area to see if the shooting was captured on video and to identify the perpetrator.

Moreover, police are interviewing residents in the barangay and investigating the possible motive behind Belarmino’s killing.

