Moalboal shooting: Police eye illegal drugs as possible motive

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A motorcycle rider was killed while in a heated argument with another man in a gasoline station in Brgy. Balabagon in Moalboal town on Monday afternoon.

The victim, who was identified as John John Aventurado, a resident of Brgy. Tigbao in Badian town, died of multiple bullet wounds on his body.

A resident in the area, who was identified as Roland Torino, 32, also sustained a bullet graze on his stomach. Torino was standing across the gasoline station when the shooting incident happened.

Moalboal police continue to investigate the shooting incident as they also try to locate and identify the gunman.

In their ongoing investigation, police are looking at the possibility that the shooting was drug-related.

Aventurado, 29, was arrested earlier for his alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Police Captain Brigido Paca II, chief of Moalboal Police Station, said that Aventurado arrived at the gasoline station at around 1 p.m. on Monday to get fuel for his motorcycle.

A few minutes later, two men who were on a motorcycle arrived.

Paca said that Aventurado started to argue with the backrider. As their argument became heated, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot Aventurado several times.

“Nagtinubagay kuno ning biktima ug ang sakay sa motor. Ang kadtong pump boy [nga diha], wala rapod niya kay na-busy siya ug kuha sa sukli. Iya nalang nadunggan nga ning-ana ni ang biktima nga unsa man gyuy gusto nimo? Nitubag pod tong sakay sa motor nga wala baya ko nahadlok nimo,” Paca said.

“Dayon, nagbuto-buto na dayon. Nidagan nalang ning pump boy ug nipasalipod,” he added.

Aventurado did not make it to the Badian District Hospital alive.

Paca said they continue to investigate the shooting incident. Also, they are yet to determine who owns the .38 caliber revolver that was found beside Aventurdo’s body.

“Amo sad ipa-test ang victim kung nakapabuto ba siya aron atong masuta kun iyaha ba tong armas,” he said.

