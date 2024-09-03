Wonder Boy Martin set for first international fight in Mexico

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated super bantamweight contender Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin is set to make his international debut on September 6 (September 7, Manila time) in Sinaloa, Mexico, marking a significant milestone in his promising boxing career.

The 25-year-old undefeated prospect from Ifugao will face Mexico’s own Anthony Jimenez Salas in a 10-round non-title bout.

This match also marks Martin’s first fight under the banner of MP Promotions, having signed with the company earlier this year.

Currently training in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym, Martin has been preparing diligently for this bout.

His commitment is evident as he continues to spar with elite opponents, including featherweight contender Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington, Jose Antonio Segura, and former super lightweight champion Regis Prograis.

These rigorous training sessions aim to sharpen Martin’s skills as he eyes a future world title shot.

There is much at stake for Martin, who recently climbed the rankings, now sitting at No. 3 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 6 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF). He will put his unblemished record of 23 wins, with 18 knockouts, on the line against Salas.

Salas, 28, has been struggling to regain his footing in the ring, having lost eight of his last nine bouts, all on home soil.

His record stands at 18-9-1, with five knockouts, and he is currently on a three-fight losing streak. Despite these setbacks, Salas has homecourt advantage over Martin.

As Martin steps into the ring in Mexico, he will not only be defending his undefeated streak but also cementing his status as one of the rising Filipino prospects in boxing.

