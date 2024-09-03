Romero Duno bids farewell to boxing after career-ending loss in the U.S.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino lightweight boxer Romero “Ruthless” Duno has officially stepped away from the sport that defined his life for over a decade.

The 28-year-old Duno’s career ended on a somber note, as he suffered his second consecutive knockout loss on American soil.

His latest defeat came at the hands of Latin-American prospect Cain Sandoval (14-0, 12 KOs), who stopped him in the sixth round of their 10-round bout on August 31 in Santa Ynez, California.

This devastating loss marked the end of Duno’s once-promising journey in the ring, a journey that many hoped would lead to world championship glory.

Duno, now based in the United States in pursuit of greater opportunities, announced his retirement in an emotional post on social media.

His words carried the weight of a boxer who gave his all in this unforgiving sport, only to meet the harsh realization that the fire that once burned so brightly had faded.

“To all my supporters, fans, and the boxing community, after much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from professional boxing. The truth is, my prime days are behind me. I’ve given everything I have to this sport, and I’ve tried my best to reignite that fire, to push myself back to where I once was, with the invaluable help of my coaches, Coach Stanley and Coach Brian,” Duno wrote on his Facebook post on Monday.

“The old, wild ruthless Romero Duno you all knew is no longer in his prime. My mind still wants to continue, but my body no longer responds the way it used to. It’s not easy to admit, but it’s the reality.”

Duno also revealed that his recent struggles in the ring were compounded by internal issues, alluding to difficulties that plagued his camp in the lead-up to his January fight against Antonio Moran, where he also suffered a sixth-round knockout.

“I think I did my fair share in the limelight and enjoyed my career, reaching the top at certain points. I would like to remember those younger glory days of ‘Ruthless’ Duno in my boxing memory,” he said.

READ: Filipino boxer Duno takes easy win against Paraguayan foe

Duno’s career, which spanned 31 professional bouts, saw him accumulate 26 victories, including 20 by knockout.

But the last chapter of his career was marred by back-to-back knockout losses, a stark contrast to the promise he once displayed in the ring.

Before the downward spiral, Duno had been seen as a rising star, a potential world champion who captured the World Boxing Organization (WBO) NABO lightweight title and drew the attention of the boxing world.

His knockout defeat to Ryan Garcia in 2019 was the beginning of the end. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP