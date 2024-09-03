Dengue claims two more lives in Mandaue City, Cebu

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–Just about two weeks after the last death was reported here, two more individuals have died due to dengue.

As of September 1, 2024, the city’s total number of dengue cases has risen to 520 with four deaths.

Dr. Debra Catulong, head of the Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) said that the latest fatalities were aged 15 and 12.

The two other fatalities were aged 1 year and 8 months old recorded on the third week of August, and 31 years old logged earlier this year.

Catulong said they are closely monitoring the cases because they have observed a rise in number of cases over the past weeks, breaching the epidemic threshold in the last three weeks.

“Actually this year, mas taas gyud atoang cases compared to the same period. August of last year, we only had about 200 cases. This is not only for Mandaue City, all the areas, municipalities within sa Central Visayas puro na gyud nagbreach sa epidemic threshold, gideclare sa Department of Health. Karun mas nahadlok mi kay actually sa third week nato, ni go beyond gyud tas threshold,” said Catulong.

Measures against dengue

Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede said he has directed the City Health Office to implement measures against dengue.

Catulong said that they have been conducting education campaign in the barangays.

They have also implemented dengue fast lanes at the city health office and city hospital. They also offer free dengue consultations and laboratory tests.

To prevent dengue, Catulong said that they have been encouging residents to practice 4s or the Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, Self protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirt and use of mosquito repellant, Support fogging and Seek early consultation.

The dengue brigade of the 27 barangays are also being reactivated. They have been conducting clean-up drives.

Catulong urged residents to seek consultation if their children or if they manifest dengue symptoms such as high fever, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and pain behind the eyes.

Acting Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz and chairperson of the Committee on Health on Tuesday, Sept. 3, said that she may strengthen the implementation of her previous resolution encouraging school children to wear knee socks to possibly avoid getting bitten, especially since Aedes aegypti (usual dengue carrier) is a low flying mosquito.

