5150 Triathlon Dapitan offers huge purses for September 8 race

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The highly anticipated 5150 Triathlon Dapitan returns on September 8, promising substantial cash prizes for triathletes competing in the event, aptly named “Bagong Bayani en Dapitan.”

Set in the historic city of Dapitan in the Zamboanga Peninsula, this year’s race is expected to draw around a thousand triathletes from different countries, all vying for supremacy and a share of the impressive prize pool.

Co-organized by Sunrise Events Inc., Go For Gold, and the City Government of Dapitan, the event features an Olympic-distance triathlon comprising a 1.5-kilometer swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride, and a 10-kilometer run.

The race will both start and finish at Sta. Cruz Beach, near Punto del Desembarco De Rizal en Dapitan, a site steeped in historical significance.

The stakes are high, with the top male and female finishers each set to take home P65,000 in cash. Additionally, the overall champions of the Sunrise Sprint will be awarded P30,000 each.

In team competitions, the “Lipi ni Rizal,” which honors the top five fastest triathlon teams or clubs, will earn P20,000, while the top Sunrise Sprint team will receive P10,000. Relay teams competing in the “Fuertes Junots” category—whether all-male, all-female, or mixed—stand to win P10,000 each.

An added highlight is the “Liga ni Rizal” award, which will bestow P50,000 on the triathlon team or club with the most members who clock in the fastest times.

The 5150 Triathlon Dapitan made its debut in 2023, attracting over 400 triathletes from 11 countries, marking the first international triathlon event hosted by the city.

Dapitan Mayor Seth Frederick “Bullet” Jalosjos, inspired by the success of Cebu’s Ironman 70.3, aimed to establish a similar legacy in Dapitan, a city renowned for its historical connection to National Hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

Last year’s event saw Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalists Kim Mangrobang and Fernando Casares crowned as the overall champions, setting a high standard for this year’s competitors.

