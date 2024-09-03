Over P50k in cash prizes await at Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A whopping P50,000 in cash and exciting raffle prizes will add extra excitement to the upcoming 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week (CPFW) Fun Run on September 14 at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Organized by the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ), this fundraising event offers a competitive edge to both elite and casual runners with substantial cash rewards for top finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories across three race distances.

Participants can choose to compete in the 10-kilometer, 5K, or 3K events. The top three finishers in the 10K will take home P7,000, P4,000, and P2,500, respectively.

In the 5K race, winners will pocket P5,000, P3,000, and P1,500, while the top three runners in the 3K category will earn P3,000, P2,000, and P1,000.

Additionally, the first 200 finishers in each distance will receive a commemorative finisher’s medal, marking their achievement.

The event also provides a unique opportunity for participants to run alongside some of Cebu’s most prominent media personalities, with a special 3K category reserved exclusively for journalists from print, radio, and television.

In addition to the race, participants will have the chance to win exciting prizes through a raffle draw, adding to the event’s vibrant atmosphere.

The race will be supervised by Racetech, under the direction of veteran race director Presing “Coach P” Capangpangan.

Registration is currently open, with fees set at P800 for the 10K, P700 for the 5K, and P550 for the 3K.

These fees include a race singlet. Interested runners can sign up through the CFBJ’s Facebook page or at registration points located at radio station dyHP on Escario Street and the Manila Bulletin-Cebu office on Jakosalem Street in Cebu City.

