Marco Polo Parkplace: The Final Prestigious Piece of Cebu’s Most Desirable Residential Series

Cebu, Philippines – Federal Land, Inc., the property arm of GT Capital Holdings Inc., is set to unveil the final and most anticipated addition to the iconic Marco Polo Residences development — Marco Polo Parkplace. This fifth and final tower will be the crowning jewel within this exclusive hillside community, marking the completion of a project that has long become synonymous with premium, elevated living in Cebu.

As Federal Land continues to expand its footprint, the launch of Marco Polo Parkplace marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to enriching the lives of Cebuanos.

A Legacy of Premium Living

Since its inception, Marco Polo Residences has redefined the residential landscape of Cebu. The journey began in 2006 when Federal Land partnered with Hong Kong-based Wharf Hotels to redevelop and establish the illustrious Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, the first international hotel in the region. Set atop a rare and majestic mountainside perch situated against the serene backdrop of Nivel Hills in Lahug, Marco Polo Plaza quickly became a Cebu landmark known for its exceptional hospitality, its stunning views, and its reputation as an esteemed venue for Cebu’s high society. This successful collaboration laid the groundwork for the development of Marco Polo Residences, a collection of hotel-branded residential towers that have set a new standard for upscale living in Cebu.

With four well-regarded and premium towers already completed and gracing the Cebu skyline, Marco Polo Residences has become one of the most coveted addresses cherished by investors and homeowners alike. The allure of hotel-like amenities, coupled with the prestige of a global brand, has made Marco Polo Residences one of Cebu City’s most sought-after and desirable properties.

Now, Federal Land is proud to introduce Marco Polo Parkplace, the fifth and final phase of this prestigious development.

Nature-Inspired Living at Parkplace

Nestled comfortably within the captivating high-end locale of Nivel Hills, Marco Polo Residences offers an unparalleled lifestyle experience. Imagine waking up each day to the breathtaking beauty of nature, with panoramic views that stretch from the sparkling sea to the vibrant cityscape and the majestic mountains. Here, the hustle and bustle of city life fade into the background, replaced by the tranquility of a private enclave that feels worlds away, yet is just a stone’s throw from the city’s conveniences.

Marco Polo Parkplace rises 20 storeys high with just a select few 168 exceptional residential units all designed to meet world-class standards of quality and comfort. Units are available in one-bedroom (47.5 to 54 sqm), two-bedroom (76 to 85 sqm), and three-bedroom (100 to 121 sqm) configurations, offering generous living spaces that cater to a variety of lifestyles.

The design of Marco Polo Parkplace embodies a timeless elegance with clean lines and minimalist architecture that focus on essential elements. Each unit features high-quality materials, including premium tiles, engineered wood, and sophisticated fixtures, ensuring a refined living environment that aligns with the overall aesthetic of the Marco Polo brand.

Residents will also enjoy an array of premier amenities, such as a sky lounge, putting green, outdoor gym, and more. A total of 48 curated amenities present residents with diverse recreational and leisure options, encouraging them to find balance and enrich their lives amid sublime natural landscapes and awe-inspiring sceneries filled with large tree canopies and vast pockets of forest.

Perks for living in Marco Polo Residences extend far beyond the walls of their homes. Homeowners of the Marco Polo Residences community have exclusive privileges at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, including discounts at the international hotel’s renowned restaurants and even special room rates for you and your guests.

The Saturday Farmers Market, a beloved fixture of the community, offers a delightful array of organic produce and local crafts, bringing the best of Cebu to your doorstep. This charming weekend market not only provides a platform for local farmers and artisans to showcase their products but also fosters a sense of community by bringing together people who share a passion for superb, sustainable goods.

Ever Expanding Horizons, Elevating Lives

In the recent 12th PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, Marco Polo Residences received a Highly Commended nod for Branded Residential Development, recognizing the unique blend of local charm and international hospitality standards.

Get an early sneak peek of the distinguished final piece of this remarkable development. Join the Priority Selling Event on 13 October 2024 (Sunday) from 1PM to 7PM at the Cebu Grand Ballroom, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. This is a unique opportunity to be part of Cebu’s most prestigious residential community and secure your place in a development that truly stands apart.

To learn more about Marco Polo Residences, visit www.federalland.ph or e-mail [email protected].

