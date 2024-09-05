Philippines fall short against Malaysia in Merdeka Cup opener

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team fought valiantly but narrowly lost 2-1 to Malaysia in a tense Merdeka Cup opener on Wednesday night, September 5, at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

The match was marred by questionable calls, with the Philippines decrying what they described as poor officiating that tilted the game in Malaysia’s favor.

Interim head coach Norman Fegidero voiced his frustration during the post-match press conference, noting the impact of the referee’s controversial decisions.

The Philippines started strong, drawing first blood in the 27th minute with a goal from Jefferson Tabinas, who capitalized on a well-placed left-wing cross that slipped past Malaysia’s backline and left the keeper helpless.

Malaysia equalized just before halftime, with Syamer Kutty Abba finding the net in the 43rd minute, sending both teams into the break tied at 1-1.

Tensions rose in the second half as the Philippines repeatedly protested the referee’s non-calls, with several appeals for penalty kicks going unanswered.

Frustration boiled over when, in a twist of fate, Malaysia was awarded a penalty in the 73rd minute. Safawi Rasid confidently converted the spot kick, sealing the victory for the hosts.

After the match, the Philippines suffered four red cards and received 15 yellow cards, while Malaysia received 10 yellow cards.

“I’m extremely proud of my players for their effort. They fought hard and gave everything,” said Fegidero, who had only recently taken over the team after Belgian coach Tom Saintfeit’s abrupt departure.

“We had the early advantage and created more opportunities, but the referee’s decisions were beyond our control. The players’ emotions ran high, and understandably so.”

Despite the setback, the Philippines still have a chance to redeem themselves as they prepare to face Tajikistan in the third-place match on Sunday, September 8. Tajikistan fell to Lebanon 1-0 in their own Merdeka Cup opener.

