Alice Guo: After arrest in Indonesia, she is back in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Two days after her arrest in Indonesia, former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, who is also known as Guo Hua Ping, is back in the Philippines.

It was at 1:10 a.m. on Friday that a chartered flight, RP-C6188, which was carrying Guo, landed at the Royal Star Aviation hangar, a private plane charter, in Pasay City.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil, who both arrived in Indonesia on Thursday morning, accompanied Guo.

Indonesian authorities apprehended Guo in Tangerang City, Jakarta, and detained her at Jatanras Mabes Polri on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Guo will proceed to Cramp Crame in Quezon City, where authorities are waiting to serve the arrest warrant against her.

Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 109 issued an arrest warrant over Guo’s alleged violation of the Anti Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Her bail is set at P180,000.

Public interest in Guo’s whereabouts intensified following Senator Risa Hontiveros’ revelation last August 19 that the ex-mayor already left the country last July 18.

She allegedly fled with Shiela Guo, Wesley Guo by riding multiple boats going to Sabah.

Guo was absent in some Senate hearings on the alleged illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators entity in her town.

Her lawyer, Atty. Stephen David, cited mental health concerns as the reason for her absence.

Furthermore, the Bureau of Immigration’s confirmation that Guo had no recorded departure further raised questions about her whereabouts.

On August 21, Shiela and Ong were arrested in Batam, Indonesia, and brought back to the Philippines a day later.

The former mayor faces charges of qualified human trafficking and money laundering, and is also wanted by the Senate for failing to attend its hearings.

