Cebu accident: Motorcycle driver dead, backrider injured

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | September 06,2024 - 04:47 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A motorcycle driver died while his backrider, a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilor, got injured after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into the back of a Bongo Truck at past 2 a.m. on Friday, September 6, in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu.

The accident happened along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion Ward 1 in this southern Cebu town.

The motorcycle driver who died was identified as 21-year-old Jay Moyco, a resident of Brgy. Candulawan, Talisay City.

His injured passenger was identified as 20-year-old Jasper Cañeda, also a resident of the barangay and is reportedly an SK councilor.

Investigation showed that the victims were traveling from the south heading north at the time of the accident.

The Bongo Truck, which was driven by 59-year-old Ronnie Abapo Lagorin, was doing a left turn when the driver, Lagorin, heard a loud thud at the back of this truck.

While Logorin was turning towards the opposite left lane, the victims’ motorcycle allegedly crashed into his truck hitting its right side rear wheel.

The impact caused the motorcycle driver, Moyco, to fall into the paved road with his motorcycle. His backrider, Cañeda, was thrown from the motorcycle, landing a few meters away from where the motorcycle crashed. The victim suffered a broken leg.

Both victims were brought to the Minglanilla District Hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Unfortunately, Moyco was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician at around 3:20 a.m.

Logorin said he was heading towards the Minglanilla Public Market when the accident happened.

Operatives prompty arrested Logorin and brought him to the Minglanilla Police Station’s custodial facility where he was detained as of this writing.

Police are preparing to file charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, physical injuries, and damage to properties against him.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality of the province of Cebu, which is located approximately 15 kilometers south of Cebu City.

