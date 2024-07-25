PUV runs over nurse’s arm in Talisay, Cebu accident

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | July 25,2024 - 04:37 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 56-year-old nurse was rushed to a hospital after the motorcycle she was driving was hit by a public utility vehicle (PUV) in Brgy. Tabunok, Talisay City, Cebu on Thursday morning, July 25, 2024.

The vehicular accident happened at around 7 a.m.

The victim was identified as Pearlie Mensidor, 56, a resident from Tungkil, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu.

Mensidor reportedly works as a nurse for the Cebu City Health Department.

The motorcycle driven by the victim and the modern jeepney were reportedly traveling in the same direction towards Cebu City from the southern area when the accident happened.

According to Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay – Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), the victim was coming from her house in Minglanilla.

At the time of the incident, traffic in the area was slow moving because of a disabled vehicle.

While the two vehicles were side by side, the modern jeepney allegedly hit the victim’s motorcycle. When the motorcycle’s steering wheel was nudged, Mensidor tripped and fell to the ground. Her left arm was then run over by the modern jeepney, Tumulak said.

The injured victim was brought to the Cebu South Medical Center for immediate medical treatment. She will be transferred to a hospital in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the driver of the modern jeepney, identified as Jayme Roxas, was brought to the CT-TODA office.

According to Tumulak, the jeepney driver told him that he was driving slow at the time of the accident due to the traffic congestion.

But the driver reportedly admitted that he noticed a few motorcycles at the side of his vehicle.

However, he only noticed what happened when he heard a loud bang coming from the side of the PUV.

After stopping, the jeepney’s conductor got off and saw Mensidor lying on the ground.

Tumulak said that the jeepney driver may be facing a charge of reckless imprudence resulting to physical injury.

