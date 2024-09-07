Life Made Easier: Metro Value Mart Opens Branch in Talisay City

Metro Value Mart has officially opened its doors to the public in Poblacion, Talisay City, Cebu, bringing unparalleled convenience to the local community. The grand opening, which took place last August 31, 2024, marks a significant milestone for The Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) as it continues to expand and redefine community-centered supermarkets.

This store embodies our commitment to providing unparalleled access and convenience to our customers by strategically locating near residential neighborhoods. Manuel Alberto President & Chief Operating Officer Metro Retail Stores Group

During the opening ceremony, MRSG President & Chief Operating Officer Manuel Alberto expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Talisay and shared the company’s vision for the future. He emphasized the importance of the new branch in fostering a closer connection with the community through affordable prices and convenient access to essential goods.

“This store embodies our commitment to providing unparalleled access and convenience to our customers by strategically locating near residential neighborhoods,” Alberto stated.

More than just a grocery store, Metro Value Mart is a one-stop shop offering a wide assortment of essential products at affordable prices, ensuring that customers have everything they need at great value right around the corner. Looking ahead, Metro Value Mart is poised for aggressive expansion, with plans to open more branches across various residential communities in the next three to five years, making sure they are always within reach of customers’ homes.

The presence of Metro Value Mart in Poblacion, Talisay City area signifies their dedication to becoming an integral part of the communities it serves. With plans to provide employment opportunities to locals, the supermarket aims to uplift the community while offering a more personalized shopping experience.

The grand opening of Metro Value Mart Poblacion Talisay was graced by the Vice Mayor of Talisay City, Richard Francis Aznar, who represented Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas. In his speech, Vice Mayor Aznar congratulated the Metro Group on their successful expansion and highlighted the benefits that the new store brings to the residents of Talisay.

As Metro Value Mart cuts the opening ribbon, it is clear that Talisay is now a fundamental member of the Metro family. The new branch is expected to set a new standard for neighborhood supermarkets by offering more freebies, cheaper prices, and a more complete shopping experience that the community would be sure to enjoy.

As locals flock to their new supermarket, they are greeted by a community partner dedicated to enhancing their daily lives. Visit Metro Value Mart Poblacion today and experience the difference a community-centered supermarket can make.

