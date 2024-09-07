Wonder Boy Martin scores TKO win in Mexico

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino boxing prospect Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin made easy work on his Mexican opponent, Anthony Jimenez Salas, during their bout on September 6 (September 7, Manila Time) in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Martin dismantled Salas en route to clinching an easy second round technical knockout, marking an impressive outing in his first fight abroad.

The 25-year-old Martin kept his unbeaten record intact with 24 wins and 19 knockouts.

Martin’s fight in Mexico served as his first ever fight in foreign soil. The former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global super bantamweight champion recently moved to the United States to focus his training there upon signing with the MP Promotions of Manny Pacquiao.

TKO victory

His training proved to be effective after flooring Salas twice in their short-lived and lopsided bout.

Martin targeted Salas’ body with power punches. He knocked down Salas with a left hook to the body, but the Mexican hometown fighter stood up only to get beaten again by Martin.

The referee, who had seen enough punishment, decided to step in and stop the fight, awarding the TKO victory to the Filipino.

Martin is currently No. 3 in the WBO rankings, putting his name on the list of the possible challengers for Naoya Inoue who is the undisputed super bantamweight world champion.

He is also ranked No. 6 in the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

