DTI bans sale of 5 vape brands over alleged law violations

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced on Saturday that it has removed five vape brands from stores due to alleged law violations.

The brands under investigation are Shft, Dr. Freeze, Areogin, Don Bars, and Chillax.

“The trade suspension, effective immediately, is in accordance with section 11 of Executive Order No. 913 (1983) and will remain in place pending resolution of the formal charges,” the DTI said in a statement.

The government agency cited that the trade suspension was in response to the formal charges filed against the said brands for violating Section 4(d) of Republic Act No. 11900, or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act.

This section covers the internal revenue fiscal marking requirements for vape products manufactured and imported in the Philippines.

Aside from the trade suspension, the DTI said it has likewise suspended the Philippine Standard licenses for the same brands.

“The penalties for selling or trading these products are P2 million for the first offense, P4 million for the second offense [and] P5 million and cancellation of licenses for the third offense,” the DTI said.

The DTI said it is encouraging consumers to report retailers, distributors and manufacturers violating the law through their consumer care hotline at DTI (1-384). /clorenciana

