Daily Gospel, September 9

Daily Gospel for today, September 9, 2024, which is the Monday of the Twenty-Third Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 6, 6-11.

On a certain sabbath, Jesus went into the synagogue and taught, and there was a man there whose right hand was withered.

The scribes and the Pharisees watched him closely to see if he would cure on the sabbath so that they might discover a reason to accuse him.

But he realized their intentions and said to the man with the withered hand, “Come up and stand before us.” And he rose and stood there.

Then Jesus said to them, “I ask you, is it lawful to do good on the sabbath rather than to do evil, to save life rather than to destroy it?”

Looking around at them all, he then said to him, “Stretch out your hand.” He did so and his hand was restored.

But they became enraged and discussed together what they might do to Jesus.