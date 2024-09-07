Daily Gospel, September 7

This is the Daily Gospel for today, September 7, 2024, which is the Saturday of the Twenty-second Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 6, 1-5.

While Jesus was going through a field of grain on a sabbath, his disciples were picking the heads of grain, rubbing them in their hands, and eating them.

Some Pharisees said, “Why are you doing what is unlawful on the sabbath?”

Jesus said to them in reply, “Have you not read what David did when he and those (who were) with him were hungry?

(How) he went into the house of God, took the bread of offering, which only the priests could lawfully eat, ate of it, and shared it with his companions.”

Then he said to them, “The Son of Man is lord of the sabbath.”