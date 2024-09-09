Solons seek House probe into Dutertes’ role in hiding Quiboloy

MANILA, Philippines — Two lawmakers have called for an investigation into former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte’s roles in hiding fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) compound in Davao City.

In a statement on Monday, Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua said former President Duterte cannot “distance himself” from Quiboloy’s decision to elude arrest because last March, Duterte was appointed as the new administrator of KJC properties, including its compound in Barangay Buhangin.

“The arrest of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy within the vast Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City raises serious concerns about the integrity and accountability of those who have direct ties to this controversial preacher. Former President Rodrigo Duterte, serving as the administrator of the KJC compound where Quiboloy was apprehended, cannot simply distance himself from this troubling situation,” Chua said.

“His role within the KJC compound places him at the center of this unfolding scandal, and the public deserves clear answers about his involvement,” he added.

Intentionally deceptive

Chua also questioned the statements of Vice President Sara Duterte, who said that she did not believe Quiboloy was in Davao City.

“Vice President Sara Duterte’s previous statements downplaying Quiboloy’s presence in the compound now appear to be misleading, if not intentionally deceptive. Her assurances that Quiboloy was no longer within the compound call into question her credibility and suggest an attempt to shield the preacher from justice,” Chua said.

“Such actions, if proven, would not only obstruct the course of justice but also erode public trust in our officials. The arrest of a figure as controversial as Quiboloy, who faces serious allegations of human trafficking and other heinous crimes, should have been handled with transparency and cooperation from all concerned parties, particularly those in power,” he added.

Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Raul Angelo Bongalon, meanwhile, said that former President Duterte may be summoned since he supposedly harbored a fugitive.

“Being the administrator of Pastor Quiboloy’s estate, specifically the Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Davao City, where the evangelist was arrested, makes him liable under the law – at the very least for harboring a fugitive,” he said.

Accomplice

“The former president can – I think – fit in the definition of an accomplice,” he pointed out. “It can even be a basis for a petition for disbarment, more so if it can be proven that he did this deliberately – it means not to serve the ends of justice, which is obviously an infraction of the law. Remember, he – for all intents and purposes – was a former president.”

Bongalon also said Vice President Duterte and Senator Ronald dela Rosa may be held liable for supposedly trying to divert the police’s attention while serving the arrest warrant against Quiboloy.

“As far as I’m concerned, the same principle applies to both of them. If the former president – who used to be the chief implementor of the country’s laws – can be charged for helping Quiboloy hide, then so should his daughter and the former PNP chief who is now a senator,” he said.

“Let us remember that the VP herself declared that the good pastor has already left the country. And now with Quiboloy’s arrest, what does that make of her? Did she or did she not protect him and obstruct the administration of justice by diverting police’s attention?” he added.

24-hour ultimatum

Quiboloy surrendered on Sunday after a 24-hour ultimatum, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said.

According to the PNP official, Quiboloy, Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada, and Sylvia Cements were arrested inside the KJC compound, which police have been searching for 16 days.

The PNP’s delivery of the arrest warrant against Quiboloy was criticized by the Dutertes, with the Vice President saying that there was a “questionable” display of force and authority.

Former President Duterte also condemned the supposed “excessive and unnecessary force” allegedly implemented by the police in serving the arrest warrant against Quiboloy.

Dela Rosa, meanwhile, held an out-of-town Senate hearing in Davao City, which was preceded by an ocular inspection at the KJC compound, which resulted in the suspension of work in the area.

INQUIRER.net has sought comment from the Dutertes and Dele Rosa, but they have not replied as of posting time.

