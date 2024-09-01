DOJ exec: No guarantee Quiboloy won’t be handed over to US

MANILA, Philippines — The government is unlikely to grant the request of fugitive televangelist Apollo Quiboloy for a written declaration that he will not be turned over to the United States, where he is also a wanted man, as it would mean reneging on Manila’s obligations under its extradition treaty with Washington.

This was according to Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez, he said the request of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) founder was “a legal issue that needs to be carefully studied.”

In a media forum in Quezon City on Saturday, Vasquez said he did not want to preempt the high-level decision on the matter, but took note of Philippine commitments under the 1994 pact “regardless of whoever is in the leadership.”

“We have an extradition treaty. So no one in that government can give that guarantee, strictly speaking. It’s just optics,” Vasquez said.

“In the first place, no government official would want to violate the law. Our treaties have the force of law once they are signed and concurred in by the Senate. That’s part of our legal obligation,” Vasquez said.

“You can just imagine if we would renege on our international obligations in favor of an individual. That is a matter that we will carefully study and focus on.”

Massive manhunt

Vasquez made these points in response to a statement from KOJC lawyer and spokesperson Israel Torreon on the possible steps to be taken by Quiboloy, currently the target of a massive, week-old police manhunt inside the sprawling KOJC compound in Davao City.

Torreon said the pastor would agree to face charges of human trafficking and child abuse in the Philippines if President Marcos would issue a written declaration that Quiboloy would not be “extraordinarily rendered” to the US without being given a fair chance to prove his innocence in the country.

The KOJC lawyer also expressed fears of Quiboloy being subjected to “extraordinary rendition” or kidnapped and taken to another country.

The Department of Justice said it had not received any request from the United States to extradite Quiboloy, the spiritual adviser of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aside from his criminal cases filed in Philippine courts, Quiboloy is facing an arrest warrant in California on charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and cash smuggling.

Denying the charges, he had accused the US government of plotting to “eliminate” him once he is turned over to American custody.

Best option

According to Vasquez, still the best option for Quiboloy would be “to come out, present himself and his evidence, and address the charges. He will be given a fair and impartial trial.”

“If there’s an extradition request, that could be the subject of legal processes. He can still question that and claim that he still has pending cases here. But we cannot give a guarantee to him because it’s a matter that is outside of our prerogative because the US will be requesting it, not us,” Vasquez said.

A personal guarantee from the President or Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla is a “personal act that won’t be given much weight” in view of the country’s treaty obligations.

