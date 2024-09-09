Philippines falls to Tajikistan in Merdeka Cup penalty shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) concluded its 2024 Pestabola Merdeka Cup campaign with a narrow defeat, falling 4-3 in a penalty shootout against Tajikistan on Sunday, September 8, at Bukit Jalil Stadium.

After a hard-fought 90 minutes that saw both sides locked in a goalless stalemate, the match proceeded to a tense penalty shootout to determine the third-place finisher in this international friendly tournament.

Tajikistan drew first blood in the shootout, with Akhtam Nazarov calmly converting his attempt.

Jefferson Tabinas, taking the Philippines’ first penalty, was denied, giving Tajikistan an early edge.

However, Parvisdzhon Umarbaev’s miss provided a lifeline for the Filipinos, as Paul Tabinas stepped up and equalized at 1-1.

Daler Sharipov restored Tajikistan’s lead, 2-1, but Alex Monis responded for the Philippines, leveling the score again at 2-2.

As the pressure mounted, Manuchekr Sarafov confidently made it 3-2, only for Christian Rontini to keep the Philippines in contention with a crucial strike that brought the shootout to 3-3.

With the match hanging in the balance, Alisher Shukurov took the final penalty for Tajikistan and delivered a composed finish, sealing the 4-3 victory and the third-place spot for his team.

This result extends the Philippines’ difficult run in international competitions, marking their sixth consecutive defeat in 2024.

Earlier this year, the Philippines suffered losses in their FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Iraq, Vietnam, and Indonesia. In their Merdeka Cup opener, they were narrowly beaten by host nation Malaysia, 1-2, before this heart-wrenching loss to Tajikistan.

Despite this setback, the road ahead remains promising for the PMNFT. They will next compete in the King’s Cup in Thailand in October, followed by the highly anticipated ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup in November, where they are drawn in Group B.

Historically, the Philippines holds a positive record against Tajikistan, with two victories in four meetings, including notable wins in the 2017 and 2018 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

