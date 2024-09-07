Philippines to battle Tajikistan in 2024 Merdeka Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine men’s national football team is set to face Tajikistan for the third place honors of the 2024 Merdeka Tournament, scheduled for Sunday, September 8, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Both teams are looking to bounce back after tough opening defeats earlier this week. The Philippines narrowly fell 1-2 to tournament hosts Malaysia, while Tajikistan was stunned by Lebanon in a 0-1 defeat, leaving both sides eager to secure a win.

In the Philippines’ opener, defender Jefferson Tabinas put his side ahead in the 27th minute with a well-placed strike.

However, Malaysia responded just before halftime, as Mohammad Syamer equalized in the 43rd minute. The match took a decisive turn in the 73rd minute when Muhammad Safawi Rasid converted a penalty, sealing the victory for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Tajikista was edged by Lebanon, thanks to a solitary goal from Jihad Khaled Ayoub, which propelled the Lebanese side into the tournament final against Malaysia.

Crucial learning experience

Despite the setback, Philippines interim coach Norman Fegidero Jr. remains optimistic about the upcoming clash with Tajikistan, seeing it as a valuable opportunity for growth.

Following the unexpected departure of Belgian head coach Tom Saintfiet, Fegidero has focused on helping his squad build resilience and tactical discipline.

“For us, this is a crucial learning experience,” Fegidero said.

“Tajikistan is one of the stronger teams in Asia, and this match gives us a chance to assess our performance and improve moving forward. We’re making tactical adjustments, especially in how we defend and attack quickly, and I want my players to express themselves fully on the pitch.”

Midfielder Sandro Reyes echoed his coach’s sentiments, expressing his pride in representing the Philippines once again.

“There’s no greater feeling than playing for your country,” Reyes said.

“Individually, I want to show that I’m capable of competing at the highest level, and I’m ready to prove myself against Tajikistan.”

With both sides determined to avoid leaving the tournament empty-handed, fans can expect a spirited encounter in the battle for third place. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. local time.

