Phivolcs warns of increased chances of another Kanlaon eruption

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Volcanologists here warned of increasing chances for Mount Kanlaon to erupt.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issued a warning on Monday, July 15, alerting the public of “increased chances of eruptive activity taking place” at Kanlaon.

Their advisory came after they discovered ground deformation at the volcano, which is located in Negros Island.

According to Phivolcs, they observed that there is an increased inflation or swelling of the edifice on Kanlaon.

Their latest monitoring also showed that they recorded at least six volcanic earthquakes on July 13, with the volcano emitting 2,556 tonnes of sulfur dioxide, a harmful gas, into the air every day.

“Considering that volcanic earthquake activity and elevated volcanic (sulfur dioxide) emission persists, the latest changes in ground deformation parameters could further indicate that magmatic intrusion beneath the edifice may be taking place, warning of increased chances of eruptive activity taking place,” Phivolcs said.

In geology, ground deformation refers to changes on the volcano’s ground surface.

According to the United States Geological Survey, it can be ‘caused by magma, gas, or other fluids (typically water) moving underground or by movements in the earth’s crust due to motion along faults.’

Since it made a phreatic eruption on June 3, Phivolcs has maintained Alert Level 2 over Kanlaon due to continued volcanic activities there.

In the meantime, volcanologists advised the public not to enter the four (4) kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and to regularly monitor volcanic updates.

“Communities living beside river systems on the southern and western slopes, especially those that have already experienced lahars and muddy streamflows, are advised to take precautionary measures when heavy rainfall over the volcano has been forecast or has begun,” added Phivolcs.

