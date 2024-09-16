menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Celebrations

100 Siloys Christmas Wishes: CDN Digital’s Countdown to Christmas 2024

- September 16, 2024

As the holiday season approaches, CDN Digital is excited to launch its special campaign: “100 Siloys Christmas Wishes: 100 Days Countdown to Christmas 2024.”

CDN Digital’s campaign, “100 Siloys Christmas Wishes,” will showcase 100 genuine and heartfelt Christmas wishes from people throughout our community, counting down the days to December 25.

In the Philippines, the Christmas season starts as early as September, making it one of the longest and most vibrant celebrations in the country. It’s a time dedicated to spreading joy and sharing the spirit of the season.

CDN Digital’s campaign, “100 Siloys Christmas Wishes,” will showcase 100 genuine and heartfelt Christmas wishes from people throughout our community, counting down the days to December 25. Each wish is a testament to hope, love, and unity, embodying the true essence of the holiday season.

Join us in celebrating this season of generosity and togetherness, and let’s make this Christmas truly unforgettable!

100 Siloys Christmas Wishes: CDN Digital's Countdown to Christmas 2024

“100 Siloys Christmas Wishes: 100 Days Countdown to Christmas 2024” is in partnership with: SM Supermalls, Visayan Electric Co., Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu, Primary Homes Incorporated, bai Hotel Cebu, Global Business Power

 

 

“100 Siloys Christmas Wishes: 100 Days Countdown to Christmas 2024”is in partnership with:

100: Enrico Gabuya. Managing Editor, CDN Digital

100 Siloys Christmas Wishes: CDN Digital's Countdown to Christmas 2024

My wish for this Christmas 2024? That everyone would have more empathy towards his fellowmen. That people would have genuine concern for every living creature he shares this beautiful planet with. That there would be no more wars, conflicts and hunger. And for love to reign in everyone’s heart, so that every day would be Christmas Day. Happy Holidays, mga ka-Siloys!

advt.

READ MORE:

Christmas in the Philippines is incomparable: A balikbayan’s tale

Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.