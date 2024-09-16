100 Siloys Christmas Wishes: CDN Digital’s Countdown to Christmas 2024

As the holiday season approaches, CDN Digital is excited to launch its special campaign: “100 Siloys Christmas Wishes: 100 Days Countdown to Christmas 2024.”
In the Philippines, the Christmas season starts as early as September, making it one of the longest and most vibrant celebrations in the country. It’s a time dedicated to spreading joy and sharing the spirit of the season.
CDN Digital’s campaign, “100 Siloys Christmas Wishes,” will showcase 100 genuine and heartfelt Christmas wishes from people throughout our community, counting down the days to December 25. Each wish is a testament to hope, love, and unity, embodying the true essence of the holiday season.
Join us in celebrating this season of generosity and togetherness, and let’s make this Christmas truly unforgettable!
100: Enrico Gabuya. Managing Editor, CDN Digital
My wish for this Christmas 2024? That everyone would have more empathy towards his fellowmen. That people would have genuine concern for every living creature he shares this beautiful planet with. That there would be no more wars, conflicts and hunger. And for love to reign in everyone’s heart, so that every day would be Christmas Day. Happy Holidays, mga ka-Siloys!