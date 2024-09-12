Most Filipino TikTok users start Christmas shopping early, hunt for bargains, study says

Nearly 60 percent of Filipino TikTok users have already begun their Christmas online shopping this month, searching for the most affordable products and budget-friendly alternatives during major sales, according to a study commissioned by the social media platform.

In a statement on Wednesday, TikTok highlighted that Filipino online shoppers are typically bargain hunters who carefully research prices and look for discount vouchers.

Some 74 percent of them scroll through the TikTok platform more than once a day to look for products while 78 percent make weekly purchases on e-commerce platforms. These shoppers, the study shared, were likely to buy product dupes— lookalikes or cheaper alternatives to branded items—to save on money.

The TikTok study found out that some Filipinos were keen on exploring social media platforms to discover new brands and trends.

As such, these respondents are 1.2 times more likely to make a purchase on social media. About 86 percent of them are also relying on recommendations from their communities before adding items to cart.

Majority or 80 percent of the respondents, the study noted, want “quick and easy” shopping experience, which means “hassle-free checkouts.”

Lastly, other respondents prioritize brands that are aligned “with their values, particularly those that emphasize sustainability.”

The surge in online shopping orders are usually observed during the holiday seasons when e-commerce platforms hold mega sales, the study said. In fact, 84 percent of the TikTok users purchased items from these sales events last year.

The study noted the same buyers were 2.3 times more likely to increase their spending this year.

In addition, TikTok noted that its users were 1.9 times more likely to spend more on Christmas gifts this year.

With the optimism over consumer spending, TikTok advised brands to have better engagements with their customers to encourage sales.

“As the holiday season unfolds, TikTok continues to be a pivotal platform for Filipinos to celebrate Christmas. Whether it’s for discovery, entertainment, or shopping, TikTok offers a unique space where users can fully immerse themselves in the festive spirit,” TikTok Philippine brand and partnerships head Paolo David said.

“By understanding and engaging with the platform’s diverse shopping personas, brands can better position themselves to connect with a highly engaged audience, ensuring success throughout the holiday season and beyond,” he added. INQ