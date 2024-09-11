How to register for the 2025 Philippine elections 

Have you registered to vote in the 2025 Philippine General Elections?

If not, you have still until September 30 to register.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has outlined the steps and requirements for registration.

Here’s a guide to help you through the process.

Step 1: Check your eligibility

To register for the elections, you must meet the following qualifications:

Age: You must be at least 18 years old on the day of the elections.

Residency: You need to have lived in the Philippines for at least one year and in the place where you intend to vote for at least six months before the elections.

Disqualifications: Ensure you are not disqualified from voting by law (e.g., serving a sentence of imprisonment for certain offenses).

Step 2: Prepare required documents

You’ll need to bring one of the following valid IDs:

PhilSys National ID card

Postal ID card

PWD ID card

Student ID or library card signed by school authorities

Senior citizen’s ID

LTO driver’s license or student permit

NBI clearance

Philippine passport

SSS/GSIS ID or any UMID card

Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) license

Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) ID

Certificate of Confirmation from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) for ICCs or IPs members

Barangay ID or certification with photo

Other government-issued valid IDs

Note: Cedulas (community tax certificates), PNP clearance, and employee IDs will not be accepted.

If you do not have any of the listed documents, you can be identified under oath by:

A registered voter from the precinct where you plan to register.

A relative within the 4th civil degree (e.g., a parent, sibling, or cousin).

However, one registered voter or relative can only vouch for up to three applicants.

Step 3: Visit a registration site

Registration sites are open from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays.

Step 4: Follow the registration procedure

At the registration site, you will:

Present your valid ID to the Comelec staff.

Undergo an interview to verify your details.

Fill out an application form provided by Comelec.

Submit your form for checking and verification.

Capture your biometrics (photo, fingerprint, and signature).

Receive an acknowledgment receipt to confirm your registration.

Once these steps are complete, you’ll be officially registered to vote in the upcoming 2025 Philippine General Elections.

