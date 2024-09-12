Cebuano triathletes to compete in full force at Singapore International Triathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A formidable contingent of Cebuano triathletes is set to represent the Philippines at the prestigious Singapore International Triathlon on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at East Coast Park.

Under the tutelage of seasoned triathlon coach Roland Remolino, a total of 12 athletes from Cebu will aim for the podium in this highly anticipated international event.

“This is the first time we are sending 12 triathletes to an international race abroad,” said Remolino.

“Given the magnitude of this competition, we’re fielding a large group to maximize our chances of securing podium finishes. These athletes have been carefully selected to ensure we send our best.”

The team’s headliners include Matthew Justine Hermosa, who recently clinched victory at the Dapitan 5150 Triathlon on September 8.

Hermosa, a gold medalist at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, will be joined by SEA Games double-silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino and bronze medalist Raven Faith Alcoseba.

Both Remolino and Alcoseba recently competed in the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup Yilan in Taiwan. Andrew Kim Remolino is seeking redemption after being unable to complete the bike leg of the Taiwan race, while Alcoseba finished 16th in her category.

In addition to these elite competitors, the Cebuano squad boasts promising young talents, including Christy Anne Perez, Nicole Marie Del Rosario, Eliza Cabusas Laburada, and Zachary da Silva, all expected to deliver strong performances in their respective age groups.

Completing the Cebuano delegation are Jacob Jacinto Tan, John Wayne Ybañez, Renz Wynn Corbin, Fivoy Redillas, and Niala Limas, who are also poised to make their mark in this international competition.

Coach Roland Remolino will be supported by his fellow trainers, Michael Louie and Mary Joana, as they lead this talented Cebuano team into the international spotlight.

