Mandaue City recognized as 2nd top performer in locally sourced income for 2022

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines —Mandaue City has been recognized by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) as the 2nd top-performing city among all highly urbanized cities in the Philippines for its significant growth in locally sourced income for 2022.

“This means that the city’s income is mainly sourced locally and is not dependent on the National Tax Allotment (NTA),” said City Treasurer Atty. Regal Oliva on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The share of the national tax allotment is based on population and land area.

Mandaue has a population of almost 363,000 and only has approximately 35 square kilometers, according to the website of the Mandaue Investment Promotions Action Center (MIPTAC).

As the 10th smallest city by area, Mandaue receives P1.1 billion in tax allotment yearly from the national government. This amount is usually allocated to Disaster Risk Management, Infrastructure Development, and the general fund used for Social Services, based on NTA guidelines.

Currently, Mandaue’s revenue is around P4 billion.

“Basically, this is 25 percent of the whole cash outflow of Mandaue City coming from the national government, but 75 percent comes from us. We’re very happy that since I took over as treasurer, we have basically moved Mandaue from being dependent on national government taxes to becoming a very independent city when it comes to the national tax allotment,” said Oliva.

Proper Collection

Oliva said that the achievement indicates that all locally sourced collections are being efficiently collected, placed, appropriated, and allocated for expenses.

She thanked all the taxpayers of Mandaue for diligently paying their taxes and complying with all requirements.

Business-Friendly City

The city treasurer also attributed the success to programs implemented to promote Mandaue as a business-friendly city. Tax payments have been made easy through online platforms, conducting business has become more convenient, and competitive rates for real property taxes have been introduced.

In a letter dated August 23, 2024, BLGF Executive Director Consolacion Agcaoili invited Mayor Jonas Cortes, who is currently under suspension, and City Treasurer Regal Oliva for the awarding of national top-performing provinces, cities, and municipalities in Metro Manila on October 9. This is the first time BLGF is giving the award.

Cortes, in a statement, said that the recognition reflects the city’s commitment to sustainable growth and responsible governance.

“Mandaue City continues to move forward with resilience and determination. This is a testament to the hard work of every individual in our administration and the trust of our people. We are not just building a better today—we are laying the foundation for an even stronger tomorrow,” said Cortes.

