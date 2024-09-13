Mandaue: P10M cash aid given to 2,000 beneficiaries

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — P10 million worth of cash assistance were distributed to almost 2,000 barangay workers, salesladies, salesmen, cashiers, baggers, janitors, and security guards in Mandaue City on Friday, Sept. 13.

The payout conducted at the Barangay Opao gymnasium is under the national government’s Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita (AKAP) Program.

READ MORE:

OSCA: Seniors with new IDs can claim cash aid without visiting office

Eligible senior citizens in Cebu City to get cash aid on Sept. 7

Marcos’ wish on his birthday: Improved lives of Filipino farmers

The distribution is simultaneously conducted nationwide in line with the 67th Birthday celebration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Supposedly, AKAP beneficiaries received P3,000 but because it’s Marcos’ brithday it was raised to P5,000.

Each district under the Office of their Representative were allocated 1,000 beneficiaries but for Mandaue, 1,000 were added through the Tingog Partylist.

Congresswoman Emmarie Lolypop Ouano-Dizon and Tonyson Luther Lee, the Assistant Regional Director for Operations of the Department of Social Welfare Region 7 with Provincial Board Member Jonkie Ouano and Acting Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz led the distribution.

Other officials who attended the event were Tingog Partylist officials, Opao barangay captain Nixon “Jojo” Dizon, City Councilors Joel Seno, Andreo Ouano-Icalina, and Cesar Cabahug.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP