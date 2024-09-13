Cebu FC adds two more players for AFC Champions League 2 stint

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Dynamic Herb-Cebu Football Club has welcomed another solid addition to its roster for the upcoming Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League 2 later this month.

Japanese players Ryoo Togashi and Lorenzo Giuseppe Genco will reinforce the Gentle Giants in their AFC Champions League 2 campaign, which kicks off on September 19 against Hyundai Motors Jeonbuk FC of South Korea at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Togashi is a familiar face, making his return to Cebu FC. The 27-year-old midfielder played for the Gentle Giants in last season’s Philippines Football League (PFL).

He later transferred to Urayasu Briobe in the Japan Football League and also played for Hong Kong’s Southern District FC in the Hong Kong Premier League.

Meanwhile, Genco, 24, is a homegrown talent known for his achievements in Cebu during his youth career. Genco, who has Italian roots, played for Kaya FC Elite before signing with his hometown club.

Genco’s impressive resume includes stints with the Philippines U19 and U22 teams, as well as experience with the Udinese Academy U14.

In total, Cebu FC has added eight players for their AFC Champions League 2 campaign. Earlier this week, they announced the signings of Turkey’s Berke Dogukan Onde, American Samuel Erik Strong, Japanese Masaya Kobayashi, Filipino-American Kainoa Bailey, Brazilian Daniel Aleixo, and homegrown talent John Lucero.

