Mandaue reactivates task force due to rise in dengue cases

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has reactivated its City Level Dengue Task Force following the rise in dengue cases.

Based on the Dengue Surveillance Report of the City Health Office, the cases have increase to 703 with five deaths from January to September 11. Ages of the dengue cases ranged from 1 to 31 years old.

Earlier, a Code White Alert Level has been declared in Mandaue City, implementing essential measures.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, City Health Officer, said that the task force would consist of different local departments and sectors.

This would inlude the City Engineering Office and Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office which are tasked to help destroy possible breeding sites.

The Department of Education is also implementing school dengue brigades and clean-up drives.

The National Shrine of St.Joseph and Barangay Health Centers are also part of the dengue prevention and control as they help promote the 4s or the Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, Self protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirt and use of mosquito repellant, support fogging and seek early consultation.

“Ang dengue task force is daghan siyang miyembro outside of city health. So, ang city health initiatives kung unsa ang amoang mandato dinhi, ang city dengue task force additional nga atoang responsibilidad nga ihatag sa uban natong kauban sa trabaho sa development sa public health. Depende sad sa ilang mandato ang ilang buhaton,” said Catulong.

(The dengue task force has many members outside of city health. So, the city health initiatives if what is our mandate here, the city health task force that is an additional responsibility that we will give to our colleagues for the development of public health. What they will do will also depend on their mandate.)

The barangay officials are also being involved, conducting regular clean-up drives. Dengue fast lanes are also being reinstated at the City Health Office and City Hospital.

Residents are encouraged to practice the 4s.

“Himuon natong habit ang pagpanglimpyo. Ang pagwagtang sa potential breeding sites…Ang dengue basta masayo lang siya makit-an, madiagnose, maabagan man gyud nato siya,” said Catulong.

(We will make cleaning a habit. The eradication of the potential breeding sites…Dengue if you can discover it early, and will be diagnosed, we can address it.)

