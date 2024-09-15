Metrocars maintain unbeaten streak in MPBA Season 3 with dominant win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metrocars continued their impressive run in the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 3 with a commanding 96-74 victory over the Flago Prayboys on Saturday, September 14, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

With the victory, Metrocars extended their winning streak to four games, while keeping their immaculate record, cementing their position at the top of the premier division standings.

Metrocars’ victory was fueled by a well-rounded team effort, with four players reaching double digits in scoring.

Dwight Godinez led the way with 11 points, five assists, three rebounds, and one steal, showcasing a stellar all-around performance.

Jeofrey Deligerio contributed 12 points, while Philip Larayos and Sanel Cabalda each added 11 points, and Hersley Fuentes chipped in 10 points, for a balanced offensive threat from Metrocars.

On the other side, Kenny Genobia led the Flago Prayboys with 15 points, but the team fell to a 2-2 record for the season.

In the elite division, Steadfast Builders secured their second win in four games by defeating Purexfit Cebu 82-70.

Oliver Dela Cruz was the standout performer for Steadfast Builders, scoring 22 points and adding five steals, two rebounds, and one assist.

Despite Acer Go’s strong performance for Purexfit Cebu, who scored 20 points, the team remains winless in three games.

In another premier division matchup, Void emerged victorious over Welec with an 81-74 win, improving their record to 3-1 and positioning themselves just behind Metrocars in the standings.

James Balili led Void with 19 points, six assists, six steals, and five rebounds.

Welec’s Mark Monte delivered an impressive performance with 24 points, the highest individual score of the night, but it was not enough to prevent Welec from suffering their second defeat in three games. /clorenciana

