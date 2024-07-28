HomeSourced, Metro Cars open MPBA Season 3 with victories

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The opening of the Mandaue’s Pride Basketball Association (MPBA) Commissioner’s Cup Season 3 was highlighted by convincing victories from HomeSourced and Metro Cars on Saturday evening at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) Gymnasium.

HomeSourced trounced Void, 83-67, while Metro Cars eked out a hard-earned 98-95 victory against Welec, both in the premier division.

James Villafuerte dropped 17 points with three rebounds, and and three assists to topscore Homesourced.

Isabello Almohallas and Rhalph Villaera each scored 13 and 11 points, apiece for a balanced firepower for HomeSourced which led as many as 23 points, 83-60, in the end game.

Jhon Rey Gequilan scored a game-high 22 points, while James Balili added 10 markers in Void’s defeat.

Meanwhile, Hersley Fuentes fired 21 points with three boards, two assists, and one steal in Metro Cars’ close win over Welec.

Nikko Chavez added 12 points with eight rebounds to aid Fuentes in their win which endured nine lead changes and 11 deadlocks.

AJ Gabato spoiled his 18-point outing, so as Rosan Aneru and Brayan Gomez’s 14 points apiece in Welec’s opening game loss in the MPBA Season 3.

ALSO READ:

MPBA Season 3 kicks off on Sunday, features new league format

MPBA Season 3 embraces major change, promises more excitement

MPBA showcases young talents in charity league

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP