BRP Teresa Magbanua arrives in Palawan with sick crew

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua has arrived at port in Puerto Princesa, Palawan from Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on Sunday, according to the agency.

Based on photos released by the PCG, four of its members who suffered stomach pain, dehydration, and arthritis were assisted by authorities around 2:22 p.m. upon returning to the port.

Earlier, Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the WPS, revealed that the vessel was “compelled” to return to port due to unfavorable weather conditions, lack of daily supplies, and structural damage due to the August 31 ramming incident in the WPS.

“While committed to her mission at Escoda Shoal, BRP Teresa Magbanua was compelled to return to port due to unfavorable weather conditions, depleted supplies of daily necessities, and the need to evacuate personnel requiring medical care,” Tarriela wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

“This has been further complicated by the structural damage to the vessel resulting from the deliberate ramming by the China Coast Guard on August 31, 2024,” he added.

