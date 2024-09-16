LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to bad weather

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the the state weather bureau expecting rains in most parts of the country mostly due to the southwest monsoon or habagat and the low pressure area (LPA) east of Tuguegarao, some local government units here in Cebu have suspended classes due to this.

Here is a list of class suspensions in Cebu on September 16, 2024 due to bad weather. Refresh page for latest updates.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to bad weather brought by multiple weather systems, several areas in Cebu on Monday, September 13 decided to suspend classes.

On Monday, the state weather bureau is monitoring at least three weather systems affecting the entire country – two tropical depressions and the southwest monsoon or locally known as habagat.

Carcar, Samboan and Santander too

LIST OF LGUS SUSPENDING CLASSES

Cebu City

Mandaue City

