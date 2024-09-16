LIST: No classes in Cebu on Sept. 16 due to bad weather

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Due to bad weather brought by multiple weather systems, several areas in Cebu on Monday, September 16 decided to suspend classes.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, the following local governments have declared suspension of classes.

Cebu City (all levels)

Mandaue City (all levels)

Lapu-Lapu City (all levels)

Asturias (all levels)

Balamban (all levels)

Consolacion (all levels)

Cordova (all levels)

Minglanilla (all levels)

Naga City (all levels)

Talisay City (all levels)

Toledo City (all levels)

Tuburan (all levels)

Sibonga (until Senior High School, public schools only)

Talisay City (until Senior High School, public schools only)

Meanwhile, classes will continue in the towns of Liloan and Compostela.

On Monday, the state weather bureau is monitoring at least three weather systems affecting the entire country – two tropical depressions and the southwest monsoon or locally known as habagat.

READ MORE:

LIST: Class suspensions in Cebu due to bad weather

LPA off Aurora may become a storm on Monday; rains seen in most parts of PH

‘Ferdie’ leaves PAR as habagat still expected to bring rains

As of 8 a.m., the low-pressure area hovering over East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora or East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan has developed into a tropical depression named Gener.

Another tropical depression named Pulasan is being monitored outside the Philippine Area Responsibility (PAR).

Pulasan, last located 2,215 kilometers of southeastern Luzon, is forecasted to enhance the habagat.

As a result, the effects of these three weather systems will result in cloudy skies in many parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said (Pagasa).

Here in the Visayas, heavy rains are expected. Western Visayas and and the Mimaropa region are also expeted to experience heavy rain while the rest of Visayas, Southern Luzon and Northern Mindanao will continue to experience damp weather.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP