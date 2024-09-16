Tolentino lauds transfer of Alice Guo’s graft case to Valenzuela RTC

MANILA, Philippines—Senate Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino commends the decision to transfer Alice Guo’s graft case from the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Tarlac to Valenzuela City to rectify the error in jurisdiction that he pointed out in the Senate committee hearing last Tuesday.

During the hearing of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality and the committees on migrant workers, and public order and dangerous drugs, Tolentino said that the Tarlac RTC in Capas lacked jurisdiction over Guo’s case.

“The Tarlac RTC has canceled the scheduled arraignment of Alice Guo and acknowledged that it does not have the proper jurisdiction,” he said.

“The cases are now being transferred to the appropriate court in Valenzuela City,” Tolentino added.

Jurisdiction

Tolentino pointed out that the Tarlac RTC does not have jurisdiction of Guo’s cases, citing Republic Act 10660. This law mandates that cases involving officials should be tried outside the judicial region where they served to prevent potential bias and undue influence.

As the Capas RTC is within the same judicial region as Bamban, where Guo previously served as mayor, it could compromise the impartiality of the proceedings he said.

Given the nature of the charges against Guo, who is involved in the Senate’s investigation into Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hubs in Bamban, it was deemed necessary to relocate the case.

Guo faces graft charges under the Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Tolentino expressed gratitude to Judge Sara De Los Santos of RTC Branch 109 in Capas, Tarlac, for facilitating the transfer of Guo’s case files and records to the RTC in Valenzuela City in Metro Manila.

“This transfer ensures that the case will be prosecuted in accordance with legal requirements and maintains the integrity of the judicial process,” Tolentino said.

