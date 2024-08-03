Marcos signs order for gov’t workers’ wage hike, extra allowance

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on August 2 the order for government workers’ salary increase and additional allowance, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Saturday.

According to the PCO, Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin signed Executive Order (EO) No. 64 on behalf of Marcos. It also said the directive will take effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

“Given the prevailing economic circumstances, including the erosion of purchasing power due to inflation, there is a need to update the salaries and benefits of government personnel in order to maintain a competent, committed, agile, and healthy workforce, thereby promoting social justice, integrity, efficiency, accountability, and excellence, and ultimately translating to increased productivity and higher-quality public service,” the PCO quoted Marcos as saying.

The wage hike schedule will apply to all civilian government personnel in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches; Constitutional Commissions; and other Constitutional Offices.

Wage hike

Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) not covered by Republic Act 10149, or the “GOCC Governance Act of 2011” and EO No. 150 (s.2021), and the local government units are also covered by EO 64.

The salary increase will be implemented in four tranches: the first tranche on January 1, 2024 (retroactive); the second tranche on January 1, 2025; the third tranche on January 1, 2026; and the fourth tranche on January 1, 2027.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) earlier said qualified government employees will get the first two of the four-tranche wage hike starting 2025.

EO 64 also grants qualified government employees medical allowance of P7,000 per annum as a subsidy to avail health maintenance organization-type benefits.

The Palace tasked the DBM with issuing the guidelines necessary for the implementation of specific provisions of EO 64.

