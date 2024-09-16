Barangay Looc enforces stricter anti-dengue measures amid rising cases

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Amid the increasing cases of dengue fever in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City, the barangay will strengthen the implementation of the ordinance penalizing residents who do not clean their areas.

As of September 11, Barangay Looc has recorded 45 dengue cases with 2 deaths. The deaths include a 1-year-and-8-month-old baby and a 14-year-old child.

Looc is among the five barangays in the city with the highest number of dengue cases, along with Tabok, Paknaan, Canduman, and Umapad. Mandaue City has reported over 700 dengue cases and five deaths.

In response, the barangay has been implementing measures against the disease.

Looc Barangay Captain Raul Kevin Cabahug said that the barangay will reinforce the existing ordinance of the “Anti-Dengue” Brigade Task Force.

Under the ordinance, residents are required to clean their backyards to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, such as uncovered trash cans, flower vases, pet water dishes, pipes, and hoses.

Those found with breeding grounds in their areas will be fined P1,000 for the first offense, P2,000 for the second offense, and P3,000 for the third offense, along with community service.

The ordinance was adopted from Resolution No. 97-2016, which called on all barangay captains to form an “Anti-Dengue” Task Force in their respective barangays. This resolution was authored by Cabahug when he was a city councilor in 2016.

“Ang sulti sa atoang focal person sa mga health centers bisan unsaon og adto sa mga balay, moingon nga manglimpyo, manghipos ta, mangtabon ta sa mga drum, sa tubig mag-check sa botelya, bisan sige sila og balik-balik wala gyud gihapon… So karon, ako nama’y amahan sa Barangay Looc, ako gyu’y author ato, mao na amoang gi-adopt ug gi-full implementation amoang ordinansa,” said Cabahug.

In addition to enforcing the ordinance, the barangay is also conducting regular clean-up drives and information campaigns in its puroks.

“Atoang hangyo nga magkahiusa og limpyo, dili lang ang mga empleyado sa gobyerno ang palimpyuhon, they (residents) are responsible in their own place. Manglimpyo ta, magtinabangay ta… Me, as a nurse by profession, dali ra gyud maprevent basta manglimpyo lang gyud, search and destroy sa breeding grounds sa lamok,” said Cabahug.

