Tropical Depression Gener: Signal No. 1 up in 24 areas

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is raised on Tuesday in 24 areas due to Tropical Depression Gener.

That is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The state weather bureau said that TCWS No. 1 had been raised in the following areas as of 5 a.m. today, September 17:

Cagayan including the Babuyan Islands

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bulacan

the northern and central portions of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Orani, Hermosa)

Aurora

the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

the northern portions of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo)

the northern portion of Metro Manila (Quezon City, Caloocan City, City of Valenzuela, City of Malabon, City of Navotas, City of Marikina, City of Manila, City of San Juan, City of Mandaluyong)

Pagasa said Gener was last spotted in the vicinity of Alicia, Isabela, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 70 kph and moving west at 30 kph.

“Maaaring bago po magtanghali ay mag-emerge na ito sa may West Philippine Sea at maaaring lumakas pa as a tropical storm,” said Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja.

(It is possible that before noon, this may emerge in the West Philippine Sea and may intensify into a tropical storm.)

He added that Gener may remain over the Philippine Sea from afternoon to evening until it leaves the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday morning.

Pagasa said rains and strong winds are expected in Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Rizal, and Quezon on Tuesday due Gener.

The southwest monsoon or “habagat,” will also bring rains to Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique, Negros Occidental, the rest of Mimaropa region, Western Visayas, and Negros Island Region.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon and Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms also due to the “habagat”.

Pagasa added that the same weather system will likely bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms over the rest of Mindanao.

It added that a gale warning alert is raised in the following seaboards also due to habagat:

Batanes

Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands

Ilocos Norte

Occidental Mindoro

Palawan

Aklan

Antique

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Cebu

Bohol

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Camiguin

Zamboanga del Norte

