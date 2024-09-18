Fil-Am guard bolsters Green Lancers pursuit of another grand slam

CEBU CITY, Philippines—In their pursuit of a second grand slam championship, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers have added a promising new talent to their roster— Filipino-American Brian Fichter.

As the reigning back-to-back champions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi), the Green Lancers are gearing up for the highly anticipated Season 24, which tips off on Saturday, September 21.

Fichter, a 22-year-old Davao City native who grew up in the United States, brings with him not only a wealth of basketball experience but also a deep desire to connect with his Filipino heritage.

READ: UV Green Lancers claim Mayor Alegado Cup, prepping for Cesafi three-peat

Joining the Green Lancers is one of Fichter’s bucket lists personally and professionally as a basketball player.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, the 6-foot-1 3&D shooter expressed his excitement about joining a team he described as both “prestigious” and “great.”

READ: UV is Cesafi 2023 men’s basketball champion, beats UC in Game 3

He credited UV’s coaching staff, particularly head coach Gary Cortes, for welcoming him into the fold.

Perfect opportunity

“I really wanted to explore my roots and step out of my comfort zone. In the U.S., I never really got the opportunity to shine in my college career,” Fichter shared.

READ: UV Green Lancers claim Mayor Alegado Cup, prepping for Cesafi three-peat

“I had to sit out a year, and I got hurt in my second year. But I’ve always been curious about playing in the Philippines. This felt like the perfect opportunity.”

Fichter brings with him an impressive basketball background, having spent seven years honing his skills in the competitive U.S. basketball scene.

He played in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) league, was a varsity standout at Mansfield High School in Texas, and later continued his career at Southwestern College in Kansas.

Describing his playing style, Fichter sees himself as a key team player who thrives in both offense and defense.

“My style of play is all about making the right decisions. I’m a 3-and-D player—I love catching and shooting, and I take pride in my defense. I can score with the ball, but I also excel in moving off the ball and setting screens to get my teammates open,” he explained.

Warm reception

Fichter expressed gratitude to his new teammates and coaching staff for the warm reception that he received when he joined UV.

“The players have been so welcoming. I’m forever grateful for this opportunity to help such a prestigious team.”

The Green Lancers’ first game of the season will be on Sunday, September 22, against the University of San Jose-Recoletos at 5 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

“I’m excited to adjust to the style of play here and see how competitive it gets. So far, I’ve been loving every moment. This brand of basketball is new to me, and I embrace the challenge. I can’t wait to experience the Cesafi atmosphere and the energy that the fans bring to the games,” said Fichter.

As for his role this season, Fichter remains focused on supporting his team and contributing wherever needed.

“I’m always ready for my opportunity. I’ll bring my shooting and defensive mindset to the table and continue learning from the coaches. My role might not be significant right away, but I’m willing to take on that challenge and help my teammates in any way I can,” he explained.

Fichter’s commitment to UV goes way beyond the court. He plans to stay with the team for three years while completing his degree in Information Technology (IT) at the university.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP