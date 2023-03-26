Borres, 15, of Cebu bags silver medal in weightlifting youth competition in Albania

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu has found a new weightlifting star in Eron Borres after earning a silver medal in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth World Championships in Durres, Albania on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

It was a fitting international competition debut for Borres of Barangay Carreta, Cebu City as he earned the silver medal in the men’s 49-kilogram division.

Fellow Filipino Prince Keil Delos Santos won the gold medal in the category, while Indian Dhanush Loganathan settled for bronze.

The 15-year-old Borres finished with a total of 201-kilogram lift. He had a 87kg best attempt in snatch, and had 114kg as his best clean & jerk attempt to finish with a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Delos Santos of Angono, Rizal lifted 92kg in snatch and 113kg in the clean & jerk for a total of 205kg to win the gold medal.

On the other hand, Loganathan had 88kg snatch and 112kg clean & jerk for a total of 200kg lift, for bronze.

The good news was relayed by Borres’ coach Ramon Solis who is in Cebu.

SWP trained

According to Solis, Borres is one of the young weightlifters they had been training at the Samahang Weightlifters ng Pilipinas (SWP) headquarters at the back of the Cebu Coliseum.

Borres, a high schooler from the Mabolo Night High School, already showed his potential when he bagged the gold medal in the same category in last December’s Batang Pinoy National Finals in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Borres also grew up in the same barangay as Olympian Elreen Ando in Carreta.

On the other hand, the fourth to 10th placers in the men’s 49kg division were Minh Dao Bui (Vietnam), Hoshina Amiku (Japan), Narcis Papolti (Romania), Danil Li (Kazakhstan), Nurbel Azamatov (Turkmenistan), Sarria Grijalba (Colombia), and Tufail Tufail (India), respectively.

The other weightlifters the SWP sent to the IWF Youth World Championships are Angeline Colonia and Rosalinda Faustino of Zamboanga City, and Albert Ian Delos Santos.

READ: Olympic gold medalist Diaz-Naranjo donates weightlifting equipment to Cebu teams

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP