Jude Bacalso breaks silence on misgendering controversy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jude Bacalso has broken her silence on the misgendering issue that occurred on July 22, 2024.

After more than a month of refraining from making a personal statement, despite various statements released in her name, Bacalso finally spoke publicly at the Cebu Press Freedom forum on Thursday, September 19.

Bacalso, a well-known media personality and food and travel journalist, addressed the incident during the forum, which focused on topics like gender sensitivity and responsible journalism.

The forum, titled “MAMSER: Reaching Out, Improving Media Reporting to Future Journalists,” was organized to raise awareness of gender issues in journalism and promote cyber safety for junior journalists.

The incident in question involved a server who allegedly misgendered Bacalso not once, but three times.

Speaking about the incident, Bacalso said, “I had a valid complaint. I was misgendered three times. My standard response is always humor, but inclusivity is crucial, especially in public-facing industries.”

Bacalso clarified that she did not wish for the incident to be made public, nor did the server involved.

“Neither the server nor I wanted this to go public. Unfortunately, one person posted about it on social media, which put us both in a bad light,” she said.

Bacalso also confirmed that she would not file a complaint against the individual who shared the photo online.

“I never intended for this to be public. I wanted it handled quietly,” she stated.

She further said that misgendering, while hurtful, was not a criminal offense.

“Misgendering is absolutely not a crime,” Bacalso said.

However, she stressed that respecting people’s pronouns was a basic sign of respect.

“Calling someone by their correct pronoun is a form of respect, and I’ll give you that. Wala may mawala nako, wala may mawala nimo (I won’t lose anything and you won’t lose anything),” she added.

Moreover, Lawyer Ian Vincent Manticajon, legal advisor to the Cebu Citizens-Press Council (CCPC), explained that while misgendering was not a crime in itself, context would matter.

He said that misgendering could potentially be used as a tool under certain laws, such as those related to harassment.

Meanwhile, Chase Go, founder of the Philippine Chamber of Transman Equality and Commerce and Industry Awareness Movement, also weighed in on the issue during the forum.

He highlighted the emotional toll misgendering could have on transgender individuals.

“Many people don’t understand that trans individuals often suffer from gender dysphoria, which can lead to anxiety, depression, and distress. This disconnect between how they perceive themselves and how others see them can be very damaging,” Go said.

