Cebu City: Roving policemen catch man with half-a-million shabu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police officers were conducting roving or patroling Sitio Malinaw in Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City when they spotted a man allegedly selling illegal drugs on Wednesday evening, September 4.

Operatives also confiscated suspected shabu estimated to be worth over P500,000 from the suspect who was identified as a High-value individual (HVI).

Police arrested 44-year-old Rogelio Lucero Magbanua, a resident of the barangay, at around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., chief of Mabolo Police Station, said that officers were roving in the area when they allegedly caught the suspect in the act of selling illegal drugs. The personnel promptly apprehended Magbanua before he could flee.

Caacoy said that they confiscated seven packs of suspected shabu weighing 75.2 grams from the suspect. It had a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P511,360.

Magbanua was previously arrested for drug charges but was released from prison after he agreed to a plea bargain, he added.

However, it did not take long for Magbanua to return to his illegal ways.

“Mao lagi na kung maka-bargain ang uban mobalik lang pud gihapon,” stated Caacoy.

(Yes, those who managed to have a plea bargain and be released, others would return to their old ways.)

The suspect is considered an HVI and is a notorious drug personality in the area. He also had another case filed against him for theft, according to the police chief.

As of this writing, Magbanua is detained at the custodial facility of the Mabolo Police Station while waiting for the filing of charges for the sale of illegal drugs against him.

