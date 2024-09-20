New blood type ‘Mal’ discovered by UK scientists after 50 years

Most people know about the ABO blood types and the Rh (Rhesus) factor. Recently, UK scientists at the National Health Service discovered a new blood type called “Mal.”

It is linked to the AnWj antigen, first found in 1972, and researchers have now connected it to the Mal gene to create a new blood type group.

This breakthrough could save lives as it could prevent mismatched transfusions between AnWj-negative and AnWj-positive patients.

The NHS website says over 99.9 percent of people worldwide are AnWj-positive, meaning their red blood cells express full-length Mal genes.

The rare few who are AnWj-negative usually suffer from blood disorders or cancers that suppress antigen expression. Even rarer are those who are AnWj-negative due to hereditary factors.

Decades of research and whole exome sequencing allowed researchers to confirm such rare-inherited diseases stem from missing Mal genes.

Eventually, they linked Mal to the AnWj antigen, leading to the creation of a new blood type group around it.

If an AnWj-negative person receives AnWj-positive blood, their immune systems could react and cause complications.

That is why researchers are developing new genotyping tests to identify AnWj-negative individuals and ensure they receive compatible blood during transfusions.

Louise Tilley, Senior Research Scientist, IBGRL Red Cell Reference at NHS Blood and Transplant, said:

“The genetic background of AnWj has been a mystery for more than 50 years, and one which I personally have been trying to resolve for almost 20 years of my career.”

“It represents a huge achievement, and the culmination of a long team effort, to finally establish this new blood group system and be able to offer the best care to rare, but important, patients.”

“This development will help identify these rare donors and help patients in the future,” Ash Toye, Director of the NIHR Blood and Transplant Research Unit, stated.

You may read more about the new blood type group study in the journal Blood.

