Police probes death of lawyer who fell from building in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are now investigating the death of a lawyer who died after allegedly falling from a high-rise commercial building in Archbishop Reyes Avenue here on Friday, Sept. 20.

Police Major Romeo Caacoy, chief of the Mabolo Police Station, said first-aid responders declared her dead on the spot.

Caacoy also confirmed that the victim was a lawyer but requested not to disclose her identity as they had yet to inform her immediate relatives about the tragedy.

Police received a dead person alarm past 1 p.m.

Initial findings showed that the victim apparently fell off from the16th floor of the building.

According to Caacoy, they are currently investigating to determine if her death was a result of suicide or foul play was involved.

*Those facing huge personal problems or experiencing extreme sadness can reach out to and call Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya if they need someone to talk to. Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya is a 24/7 call-based hotline for suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention established in Cebu. Anyone in Central Visayas experiencing a mental disorder relapse or suicidal thoughts may reach the hotline at 0939-936-5433 or 0927-654-1629.*

