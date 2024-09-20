Garcia to Binaliw landfill operators: Show me solutions in a week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered immediate action after identifying an incomplete Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) has worsened foul odors, water contamination, and operational inefficiencies.

Garcia conducted an on-site inspection of the Binaliw landfill on Friday, September 20, where he addressed the worsening conditions caused by the incomplete MRF.

The mayor said that urgent steps must be taken to solve the pressing issues of foul odors, contaminated stagnant water, and runoff during heavy rains.

He gave the landfill operators one week to submit a comprehensive report detailing the problem and outlining short-, mid-, and long-term solutions.

Garcia also stated that submitting the report would not be enough—solutions must also be implemented promptly.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the preliminary report provided by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PWS), the company managing the landfill.

Until the report would be completed and concrete actions would be taken, Garcia said he was unconvinced of their efforts to resolve the situation.

According to PWS, the strong waste odor stem from the garbage truck operations and the handling of unsegregated trash.

To combat the smell, temporary measures such as spraying of chemicals and covering of waste with soil have been implemented.

However, Garcia said that these stop-gap solutions were insufficient and emphasized that completing the MRF would be the ultimate answer to mitigating the landfill’s impact on the surrounding communities.

MRF

The automated MRF, launched by PWS in March 2024, is the first of its kind in the Philippines, designed to improve waste segregation and reduce environmental pollution.

Yet, delays in fully operationalizing the facility have left the landfill reliant on temporary fixes, compounding the problem.

Complaints

Residents living near the landfill in Barangay Binaliw have long been vocal about their concerns over the foul odor and the potential health hazards caused by the landfill’s improper waste management.

In early September, 156 members of the Sta. Ana Homeowners Association submitted a petition to Garcia, calling on the city government to address their concerns.

The residents worry not only about the overwhelming stench but also the health risks posed by flies and potential groundwater contamination.

Garcia responded by tasking the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) to investigate the matter, assess possible violations, and submit a report.

He also assured the residents that he would engage in discussions with the landfill’s management to address the community’s concerns.

Environmental violations, response

The Binaliw landfill has been a point of contention, with ongoing complaints about environmental violations.

On August 30, an inspection by the Cebu City Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) revealed that the landfill had violated Republic Act 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

Specifically, the landfill was found to be disposing waste in an open and untreated manner, effectively operating as an illegal dumpsite.

Despite these violations, Ma. Emma Ramas, head of the SWMB, confirmed that no sanctions would be imposed on PWS.

Instead, the city aims to work with the company to address these issues, acknowledging the landfill’s critical role in managing the waste of Cebu City and nearby areas like Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

