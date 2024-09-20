ACCERT to host charity fun run on Sept. 29 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Anti-Crime and Community Emergency Response Team (ACCERT) is set to highlight its eighth anniversary with a fundraising running event, the “ACCERT Fun Run 2024,” on September 28 at the Cebu Business Park.

The fun run is one of the key activities planned for the organization’s anniversary and, more importantly, serves as a crucial fundraiser aimed at bolstering ACCERT’s emergency response capabilities.

During a press conference on Thursday, September 20, ACCERT’s National Vice President for Administration, retired Philippine Navy Colonel Nicodemo Navarro, shared that the primary goal of the event would be to raise funds for the acquisition of a multi-purpose emergency van.

READ MORE:

Lee, Paraase rule Cebu Press Freedom Week Fun Run

Tecson, Fernandez tops Cebu North Ultra Fun Run 100k run

Sports trainers to runners: Check your body condition first before joining fun runs, marathons

The van, which will be fully equipped with medical emergency gear, is seen as essential for improving the team’s voluntary emergency response services in Cebu.

“We aim to procure a multi-purpose van for emergency response, and that’s why we’ve organized this fun run. It’s also in celebration of ACCERT’s eighth anniversary,” Navarro said during the briefing at the ACCERT headquarters in Barangay Mabolo.

Also present during the presser was ACCERT National President Dr. Miguel Ortiz along with fellow ACCERT officials in Fernando Samontanez, Naomie Nova Marciano, Melvin Lalimos, Eduardo Nadela, and Coco Running’s Dodong Mabini Jr.

He said that the cost of the vehicle, estimated between P1 million and P5 million, is currently beyond the organization’s financial capacity. They are also looking at procuring a second-hand vehicle as an alternative.

READ MORE: Manila Water, partners run for Mother Earth

ACCERT officials are appealing to the Cebuano running community for support, encouraging them to take part in this event for a meaningful cause. The organizers also promised that participants will enjoy various surprises during the race.

“We’re hoping for a large turnout as there are plenty of surprises for the runners. We even have cash prizes for the top finishers. Participants will also have the opportunity to loop around the scenic Cebu Business Park,” Navarro added.

The event features beginner-friendly distances, including 3-kilometer categories for individuals, families, and even pets, as well as 5k and 10k races. All registered runners will receive a finisher’s medal, dri-fit singlet, string bag, and refreshments.

On the competitive side, the top three finishers in each category will be awarded cash prizes.

Apart from the fun run, ACCERT has lined up other activities, including a medical mission, a feeding program in the City of Naga, and a mangrove tree planting initiative. The anniversary celebrations will conclude on September 29 with a formal event at the DepEd Ecotech Center in Barangay Lahug.

Registration fees range from P700 to P1,800 in the different distances and categories.

Interested participants can register at the ACCERT office on F. Cabahug Road, Barangay Mabolo, near Sarrosa International Hotel.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP