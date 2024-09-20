Cebu’s Eron Borres finishes 8th at IWF World Junior C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano weightlifter Eron Borres secured an eighth-place finish in the men’s 55-kilogram category at the 2024 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Junior Championships held in León, Spain, on Thursday, September 19.

Borres, along with Colombia’s Sarria Grijalba and Armenia’s Seyran Khudanyan, each achieved a total lift of 227 kilograms in Group A.

The Cebuano lifter, who earned a silver medal at last year’s championships in India, lifted 100 kilograms in the snatch and followed it up with a clean and jerk of 127 kilograms.

In an effort to improve his performance, Borres attempted to lift 105 kilograms in the snatch but was unsuccessful. He also aimed for 131 kilograms in the clean and jerk but fell short.

Vietnam’s Tu Tung Do emerged as the champion of the event with a total lift of 253 kilograms, comprising a clean and jerk of 138 kilograms and a snatch of 115 kilograms.

Japan’s Kotaro Tomari claimed the silver medal with a total lift of 247 kilograms (139 kilograms in the clean and jerk and 108 kilograms in the snatch), while India’s Loganathan Dhanhsuh secured bronze with a total of 231 kilograms (124 kilograms in the clean and jerk and 107 kilograms in the snatch).

Despite Borres’ challenges, his compatriots Angeline Colonia and Lovely Inan delivered outstanding performances, each winning gold in their respective categories.

Colonia dominated the women’s 45-kilogram division, lifting 74 kilograms in the snatch to secure the gold and earning silver in the clean and jerk with an 88-kilogram lift.

Inan triumphed in the clean and jerk of the women’s 49-kilogram category with a lift of 100 kilograms, also claiming silver in the snatch with a lift of 79 kilograms.

