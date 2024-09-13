Cebu City urges DPWH to fast-track SRP roundabout project

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The long-awaited roundabout project at the South Road Properties (SRP) junction of F. Vestil Street is expected to begin soon, as city officials urge the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to expedite its implementation.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, chairman of the transportation committee, expressed frustration over the delay of the project, which has been in the pipeline for some time. He explained that funding had already been appropriated, but the DPWH has yet to implement the plan.

“This roundabout has been a long-standing project of the DPWH. In fact, the funds have already been allocated, and we are just waiting for its implementation,” Gealon said in an interview on Friday, September 13.

He added that roundabouts are widely used in global cities as alternatives to traffic lights, helping to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

The roundabout is particularly important for managing traffic at the SRP, especially since a new weighbridge station facility will soon be installed in the area.

Gealon explained that vehicles unable to pass weight restrictions could use the roundabout instead of navigating U-turn slots, which often create bottlenecks in the area.

The roundabout, also known as a “rotary” or “traffic circle,” is a circular intersection that allows traffic to flow in one direction around a central island.

This type of infrastructure improves traffic flow by minimizing the need for traffic lights and reducing human error at intersections.

Lawyer Ken Jongoy, assistant head of the Cebu City Traffic Office (CCTO), believes the roundabout will significantly enhance traffic management at the junction.

“This will definitely help because it will eliminate inconsistencies caused by human error. Our personnel are currently manning the intersection 24/7, but a roundabout will ensure consistent traffic flow without relying on manual intervention,” he said.

The project’s implementation has been long overdue. In January 2021, Gealon filed a resolution requesting the DPWH to proceed with the roundabout project at the SRP junction of F. Vestil Street.

Although the City Council approved the project, no action has been taken, prompting Gealon to demand that the DPWH provide a timeline for its execution within 15 days.

The roundabout was initially proposed by DPWH-7 Director Edgar Tabacon in August 2021 to address the growing traffic congestion near SM Seaside City Cebu.

Through his resolution, Gealon reiterated the urgency of the project and stressed that the DPWH must act without further delay.

